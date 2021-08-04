Constructive criticism will spur him on even more

Joseph Schooling's failure to defend his 100m butterfly title at the Olympic Games has drawn opposing reactions from Singaporeans.

President Halimah Yacob wrote in a Facebook post that she was sad to read the unkind and hurtful remarks made by some netizens. She also said we should practise what we preach about building a gracious, compassionate and caring society.

I offer a middle path. I believe that both criticism and encouragement are good and appropriate, provided they are fair and not abusive.

Whether at school or at work, when we do well, we receive praise and rewards. When we don't do as well, we expect to receive reprimands and criticism. In both situations, the hope is that the individual will do better and improve on the previous performance.

We do not want to be a society of "softies" whose people can succeed only in a cosy environment and are unable to take constructive criticism.

Criticism must be aimed at the performance and not the individual. Defeat is always difficult to swallow, but being able to bounce back after a defeat defines the individual.

Yes, Schooling did not win this time and will have to work very hard to prepare for the next challenge, but I have no doubt all of Singapore will be behind him when he next takes to the pool. Receiving some brickbats and constructive criticism now will spur him on even more.

He can take heart from the saying: "A great man is not one who doesn't fall. A great man is one who falls but gets up again."

Lim Hock Meng