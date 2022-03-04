Let them remove masks at work

While driving, I have noticed construction labourers working long hours under the sun while wearing a mask. I wonder if this is really necessary.

It is stifling to wear a mask when one is working under such conditions. These work sites are in ventilated areas which are not accessible to the public.

Construction workers are also tested regularly, so the authorities should consider allowing them to remove masks while at work.

Separately, while hiking in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, I saw some labourers carrying sandbags and bricks on a trail that was closed for repairs. It was a steep climb. Could a pathway be made for them to at least push a wheelbarrow for future work? It seems very dangerous for them.

Mahinder Singh