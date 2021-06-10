Construction sector reminded of entry requirements at worksites

We thank Mr Lu Qimin for his letter and the opportunity to clarify the TraceTogether (TT) requirements for construction sites (Couldn't use TraceTogether app to check in at project site, June 4).

TraceTogether-only SafeEntry was implemented nationwide on May 17. Since then, check-ins at all construction sites must be carried out with the TT app or a TT/BluePass token via the SafeEntry (Business) app on a device installed at the site (for example, a mobile device or scanner).

This can be done by either scanning one's TT/BluePass token's QR code or tapping the TT app or TT/BluePass token against the device installed at the site.

Other modes of SafeEntry check-in at construction sites are not allowed or have been discontinued.

This includes scanning of SafeEntry QR code posters with the TT app, scanning of SafeEntry QR code posters using a phone camera without launching the TT app, or through the Singpass app.

The Building and Construction Authority reminded the construction sector of these requirements through a circular on May 12, following the announcement by the Ministry of Health and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office.

More information on TT-only SafeEntry can be found at www.safeentry.gov.sg

Punithan Shanmugam

Director

Building Certification and Ops Planning Department

Building and Construction Authority