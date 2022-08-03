Good to have assurance on equitable treatment

It is good to have the assurance that the Government remains committed to serving residents, whether they are in wards held by the People's Action Party or the opposition (Govt committed to all residents no matter which ward, says PM Lee, July 31).

When Sengkang East is mentioned, one tends to equate it with the Workers' Party and being pro-opposition. But, in reality, there has always been fairly good support for the ruling party - the PAP's Sengkang GRC team of Mr Ng Chee Meng, Dr Lam Pin Min, Mr Amrin Amin and Mr Raymond Lye garnered almost 48 per cent of the vote in the 2020 General Election.

Having lived in the Sengkang area for quite some time, I have observed there are upgraded facilities and amenities provided by the various government agencies.

Hence, the notion perceived by some people that life will become harder if they live in an opposition ward is unfounded.

Ultimately, it does not matter whether people live in the ruling PAP ward or an opposition ward.

What is paramount is that every resident, or for that matter, Singaporean, should be treated equitably in an inclusive society.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng