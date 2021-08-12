Consistency is important when administering national help schemes

We thank Mr Muhammad Rasyid Abdullah for his feedback (National help schemes must be administered consistently, Aug 6).

The Covid-19 Recovery Grant-Temporary (CRG-T) provides temporary financial support to employees and self-employed persons who experienced involuntary no-pay leave (NPL) or income loss due to the economic impact of Covid-19 from May 16 to Aug 31. The scheme's criteria can be found on the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) website.

Those who wish to apply for the grant can do so using the online application form (https://go.gov.sg/CRGT).

The same form is also used if an applicant approaches a Social Service Office (SSO) for help.

To make it convenient for applicants, MSF has established back-end data links to retrieve data required for processing the applications where available.

This includes applicants' personal information from MyInfo, annual property value, household income and, for self-employed persons, their net trade income as declared to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

Employees will supplement their application with documents verifying their income loss or involuntary NPL. Self-employed persons will supplement their application with proof that they are actively working.

When an applicant does not meet the scheme's eligibility criteria or submits insufficient information, the application will be rejected.

The applicant can contact an SSO through the ComCare Call hotline on 1800-222-0000 or Ask_SSO@msf.gov.sg if they have any queries regarding their application. Our officers will attend to these queries in a timely manner and may ask for additional information.

Mr Rasyid had helped three applicants apply for CRG-T.

Two of the applicants did not meet different aspects of the scheme's criteria. Hence, our SSO asked each of them for additional information specific to their circumstances to support their applications.

The third applicant's initial application was also rejected for not meeting the scheme's criteria.

The applicant has submitted a second application which is being processed.

We continue to support those who need help. Applicants who did not qualify for CRG-T but still need assistance can go to the SupportGoWhere portal for more information on other assistance schemes, or contact us on the ComCare hotline.

Alternatively, they can approach their nearest SSO for assistance (go.gov.sg/ssolocator).

Denise Low

Director

Service Delivery and Coordination Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development