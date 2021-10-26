Consider using ARTs at eateries to allow bigger groups to dine

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has set out clear parameters for what conditions need to be met before Covid-19 restrictions are eased (5 from same household can dine out together if situation improves, Oct 24). This has cleared up some concerns over inconsistencies of application of policy raised by a frustrated food and beverage industry.

Still, the question remains as to what happens if the weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate fluctuates between acceptable and unacceptable. Surely Singapore cannot yo-yo between stringent and lax policies for dining as this would be extremely harmful to business.

Even if dining in a restaurant setting abets viral propagation and transmission, we cannot hold out against group dining much longer - the plaintive cries of anguish from restaurant operators are plain to all.

In the same way that sports teams need to take antigen rapid tests (ARTs) before competitions, Singapore should study the use of mandatory ARTs conducted by eateries or other recreational outlets.

By segregating areas within the same premises for different numbers of diners who have all passed the ART, the risk of cross-infection between groups of different sizes could be further minimised.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)