Consider other options to retain, attract staff

I am very appreciative of the hard work done by Singapore's healthcare workers.

The easiest way to reward them is through a monetary award.

But I fear the floodgates could be opened if monetary awards become a norm for other endeavours (100,000 healthcare workers to get $4,000 award each, Nov 6).

Some might argue that if Singapore rewards Olympic medallists with cash for bringing glory to our country, we should reward healthcare workers for their tireless efforts in providing front-line health services.

By that logic, do we, then, reward Singapore Armed Forces personnel should there be a need to protect our country from aggression one day?

When a person is put in a position of trust, he is duty-bound to fulfil the obligation. Of course, the heavy responsibility should come with better benefits.

Instead of giving a one-off monetary award, there are other options to incentivise healthcare workers to stay and alleviate the wave of resignations the industry has seen here.

A gratuity payment based on their last drawn salary could be given to healthcare workers for every five years of service.

Along with the basic salary, a vocational or hardship allowance could be considered for healthcare workers. Staff in the intensive care unit could receive more.

A clear reward system would be more conducive to persuading healthcare workers to stay on compared with a one-off monetary award.

It would also attract Singaporeans making a mid-career switch to the healthcare industry.

As we edge towards an ageing society, the demand for healthcare workers will become increasingly acute.

Years of education and training are needed to become a healthcare practitioner.

We should start early to entice more locals to join the profession.

Foo Sing Kheng