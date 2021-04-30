Consider letting short-stay visitors pay to be vaccinated

I am a 75-year-old British man married to a Singaporean woman.

We have been living in Singapore since January last year, sheltering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a senior citizen, my wife has received both her vaccination shots.

I am here on a short-stay visitor's pass, which the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has extended from time to time as required.

Since the end of December, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has rolled out a Covid-19 vaccination programme which I am not eligible for, as it is extended to citizens, permanent residents and long-term residents only.

I recently applied for permanent resident status but have been informed that it could take four to six months before I get a reply, and the outcome is uncertain.

It is becoming increasingly likely that proof of vaccination in the form of a Covid-19 passport will be required to travel anywhere in future, and may even become a prerequisite for things like gym membership or entry to a theatre or stadium here in Singapore.

There must be quite a few seniors like me in Singapore who are not eligible for vaccination at present and who are continuing to feel very vulnerable without one.

Perhaps it is time for MOH to designate one or two of the current inoculation centres as places for people like me to get a Covid-19 vaccine on a commercial basis.

I am certain that others in my situation will be willing to pay for the costs of vaccination so that we can start producing some antibodies.

We have been living with the fear of Covid-19 infection for far too long and need some assistance.

John Lister Gamble