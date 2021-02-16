Consider having fewer charities for economies of scale

I recently received an undated donation appeal letter from the Muslim Kidney Action Association (MKAC), which is a member of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

I understand from the letter that MKAC presently helps more than 250 registered kidney patients.

Certainly, the mission of MKAC is laudable and deserves support. However, with no intention to denigrate MKAC and NCSS, I have a few concerns.

That MKAC's scale of activities appears tiny and leads me to wonder if this might be compromising the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations, and eventually, the quality of services it renders to the beneficiaries.

It is inevitable that small organisations will be burdened with disproportionately high operating overheads, such as the upkeep of premises and administrative (statutory, accounting and auditing) and payroll costs. No matter how frugally it is managed, a minimum level of operating overheads is unavoidable.

According to its website, the NCSS is the umbrella body comprising more than 450 social service organisations. The giving.sg website states that there are about 600 registered charities it supports.

It is probably fair to generalise that the large organisations, such as the Singapore Cancer Society, Ren Ci Hospital and the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), will be able to enjoy economies of scale and operate at higher efficiency and cost-effectiveness than small organisations, besides enjoying higher public profiles and support.

Many charities rely on donations from a large cross-section of society, including individuals who use their hard-earned money to support causes of their choice. Government donations in grants and subsidies are also taxpayer dollars.

Therefore, all donors, big and small, have the right to demand and expect that the bulk of their donations be channelled directly to help the target beneficiaries, with only a small portion to defray reasonable running costs.

In this context, the NCSS might consider reducing the number of charity organisations under its purview through suitable amalgamation of the smaller ones without compromising their quality and scope of services.

For example, would it not be sensible for MKAC to operate under the auspices of NKF rather than as a standalone organisation having to incur costs and time to raise its own funds?

Ang Ah Lay