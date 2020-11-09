Conservation hinges on individual choices

It is heartening to see finance firm MSCI roll out eight new indices aligned with the Paris Agreement, as this shows businesses and investors are pledging their support for the decarbonisation of the economy (MSCI launches climate indices to align investors with Paris Agreement, Oct 31).

Singapore's Climate Action Plan aims to reduce waste and emissions, and lays out goals such as a national recycling rate of 70 per cent by 2030. Government agencies have done their best in ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is properly in place. However, the problem is complex, and the plan's success hinges upon the choices people make.

Civil society organisations play a critical role by using a ground-up approach to engage citizens. Earth Society (Singapore) has organised numerous seminars, exhibitions and workshops to raise awareness, believing that people will alter their lifestyle to reduce global warming once they have been sufficiently educated. While commendable, they tackle only the knowledge aspect of the issue. It is equally important to help citizens develop empathy and form habits in this area, to ensure sustainable efforts.

Civil society organisations could devise simulation programmes and partner with schools and organisations. Create an environment with the repercussions of global warming, and have participants physically go through it. Ideally, participants would understand the severity of the problem and take ownership of it through experiential learning.

To put determination into action, civil society organisations could organise frequent conservation-related activities for the public. One example could be a door-to-door recyclable collection day, where participants would collect, sort and deliver recyclables to a recycling location.

Environmental conservation is crucial and attainable. All it takes is for each individual to take ownership and make the right choices.

Chiu Wei Na, 20

Year 2 undergraduate