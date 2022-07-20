Letter of the day

Consensus needed on definition of long Covid to help those affected

Singapore has been handling the Covid-19 pandemic very well in terms of fatality and hospitalisation numbers, as well as encouraging vaccination.

However, there is an area which needs more attention as the disease evolves in our population - support for people with long Covid.

Beyond medical needs and expenses, people with long Covid may need physiotherapy, psychological support and help with income replacement.

Presently, there seems to be no consensus on the medical assessment and treatment for long Covid. This will impact both public assistance and the private insurance industry in administering prompt relief to the affected.

One suggestion is for the Government to take the lead, similar to how it introduced the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme for Covid-19 vaccination, and come up with a base definition of long Covid.

The infection rate in the population may hold steady and even decline, but the absolute number of people who get long Covid will climb. They will need our support as the expectation now is for Covid-19 to stay with us for a long while.

Chong Ryh Huei

 

