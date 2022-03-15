Turn closed section of road into cycling, walking path

When cycling to work, I recently discovered a closed, overgrown section of Camp Road that used to connect to Harding Road near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I urge the authorities to consider clearing this section and turning it into a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

This could create a safe connection for cyclists between the Dempsey Hill and Botanic Gardens areas, and Tanglin Road, and a pleasant walking path for people on foot.

It would take cyclists off the busy Holland Road, and away from the intersection of Tanglin Road, Grange Road and Napier Road.

This would free those roads for motorists and offer cyclists and pedestrians a route to the Alexandra Park Connector.

Demand for such a path is clear today from how worn the walking paths that follow the closed section of Camp Road are.

Opening a path would require little investment - there are bollards in place at both ends of the closed section to stop car access and the road's sub-base layer seems to be in place.

Clearing the path, levelling and patching the road, and installing signs and kerbs would allow easy cycling and walking access.

Collins Roth