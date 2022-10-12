Connecting with others is key in mental wellness

I refer to the report, "Promoting mental wellness a 'kampung' effort in the community" (Oct 10).

Mental wellness is founded on relationships cultivated through connection and empathy.

Mr Benny Bong, a family and marital therapist, wrote in a Methodist Church publication in 2021 that what worsened mental health during the pandemic was the loss of social contact and connection, as face-to-face interaction with family and friends had to be cut back to protect ourselves and others.

He added that "as human beings, we are made for connection; that within us is a special need for relationships".

Being empathetic towards one who is facing mental turmoil is a process, not an emergency room procedure.

Often, the person needing help is not expecting immediate answers from the one offering help, but is seeking assurance that the other person understands and that he is not alone.

This requires rapport that comes from connection.

For example, a 69-year-old man, interviewed recently on TV as a case of an elderly person who tried to harm himself, had tried calling a counselling line but did not like the experience.

He was grateful to be visited in person by social workers from O'Joy Limited every other week, saying: "I can talk only to people I am familiar with."

I hope that community initiatives to bring about mental wellness will adopt a long-term view in sustaining the gradual and protracted process that mental healing requires.

Lai Yew Chan