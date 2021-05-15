Conduct searches respectfully

With security measures being stepped up at public transport nodes, commuters can be checked at random (Frisk searches only in areas with video surveillance, May 12).

A friend of mine was recently checked by a female MRT staff member. She asked him to open his bag, and she inspected the contents by shining a torch. Throughout the whole process, she was extremely courteous.

On another occasion, he was spot-checked outside a different MRT station. However, this time it was by a group of men in military attire.

During the inspection, one of them put his whole arm into the bag and ransacked the contents.

This was highly inappropriate and showed no consideration for the person's privacy or his personal belongings.

A more polite and safer manner may be adopted by using a rod to go through the items.

That aside, there are also safety considerations; for example, what if a bag were to contain a sharp item or an explosive?

The public understands the need for enhanced safety measures in the interest of national security.

However, personnel assigned to such duties should exercise discretion and respect, as well as greater consideration for personal safety, for both the checker and the one being checked.

A standard operating procedure seems to be lacking, including the proper approach and what to say to members of the public to ensure a more courteous and less confrontational interaction. After all, the one being spot-checked should not be made to feel like a criminal.

Amid all the heightened vigilance against security threats, the officers tasked to carry out searches and checks should also be aware of how to manage any public discomfort or altercations that may arise.

Christony Lau Pet Keong