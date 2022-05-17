Condos

Residents should treat others the way they themselves wish to be treated

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I refer to the letter, "Protect condo managing agent staff and management councils better from abuse" (May 10).

I have written about selfish condominium residents bullying security guards (We must speak up for those who are bullied, Nov 2, 2019), but even I feel amending the law to protect managing agent staff and management councils seems to be overkill in a supposedly civilised society.

Why is it so difficult for people living in condominiums to just treat others, including their neighbours, the same way they would like to be treated?

This is basic decency and consideration, which are values taught to us by our parents.

Following this simple rule would guide us to do the right thing.

Lee Seong Wee

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 17, 2022, with the headline Residents should treat others the way they themselves wish to be treated. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top