Protect managing agent staff and management councils better from abuse

The proportion of resident households living in condominiums and other apartments increased from 11.5 per cent in 2010 to 16 per cent in 2020 (More S'pore residents living in condos; sizes of households shrinking, June 19, 2021).

I appeal to the authorities to consider reviewing the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act to enhance protection for the increasing number of staff working for the managing agents and volunteer owners serving on the management councils.

Last year, amendments to the Private Security Industry Act were passed in Parliament to give security officers more protection from abuse and harassment.

Managing agent staff and management councils should be given similar protection from residents who are verbally or physically abusive.

Common sources of conflict include collection of payments and fees, fire hazards, obstructions, noise and access to facilities.

Without these legal protections, those who are harassed or abused have to seek legal advice for such incidents.

Koh Hui Hoon