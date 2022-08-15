Developers should reflect true leasehold period

It is common to see advertisements for launches of new condominiums and executive condominiums refer to a 99-year leasehold.

What some may not know is that a 99-year leasehold does not mean that the purchasers get to hold the apartment units for 99 years, like with HDB flats.

The clock starts ticking for purchasers of the apartment unit from the time the Government sells the 99-year leasehold land to the developer.

After approximately four years of construction, it would be a 95-year lease tenure.

The Government should consider selling land for condominium and executive condominium development with a longer lease of 103 years, so that buyers get an actual 99-year lease with their condo.

The Government should also require that developers reflect in their advertisements the true remaining period of the lease.

Aaron Ang Chin Guan