All parties must know their legal obligations and responsibilities

We refer to recent Forum letters, "Protect managing agent staff and management councils better from abuse" (May 10); "Condo residents should treat others the way they themselves wish to be treated" and "Law gives condo management agent staff little protection against abuse" (both May 17); and "BCA should address concerns raised on condo issues" (May 23).

MCST Association of Singapore is a newly formed national association whose aim is to promote better strata living in Singapore.

We would like to work with developers, managing agents, service providers, management corporation strata title council members and subsidiary proprietors to achieve more harmonious living.

The objective is to serve as a bridge between different stakeholders across private housing, and also as a mediation avenue when disputes arise due to different points of view and vested interests between parties.

We strongly believe that the simplest way to manage such situations is through education, where all stakeholders involved know their legal obligations and responsibilities.

We are conducting programmes on the roles and responsibilities of developers, managing agents, council members and subsidiary proprietors.

It is through continuous learning, which leads to better understanding of strata living, that we can achieve a total "self-governing" environment under the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act.

Dennis Tan

Secretary

MCST Association of Singapore