Condo security officers cannot be sole enforcers

I refer to the reply from the Association of Property and Facility Managers, "Condo managing agents advised to ensure compliance among residents" (May 26).

I am part of the security staff at an Orchard Road condominium. The management has verbally issued orders to security officers to enforce the mask-up rule on residents and visitors.

Security officers who approach people without masks are verbally abused and even threatened.

When the matter is reported to members of the condo management, they do not leave the office to help the security staff, but just insist that we take photos.

Can you imagine what the enraged residents would have done if we had tried to take photographs?

The security officer could have been punched and injured.

It is irresponsible of the condo management to just let the security staff handle difficult situations.

Sivarajah Nathan