Second-hand smoke

Condo residents suffer due to actions of irrational few

  • Published
    5 min ago

Most smokers residing in condominiums usually go out of their homes to an open area away from the dwellings to take their smoke breaks, which is the right thing to do.

However, in every community, there are always a couple of black sheep who do not cooperate and smoke on their balconies despite pleas from non-smoking neighbours and condo management to refrain from doing so.

The condo management councils are unable to introduce by-laws to ban smoking within the condo compound as they do not have the legal authority to do so.

Because of the irrational behaviour of a few black sheep, the entire community has to suffer in silence.

Ong Soon Yam

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 12, 2021, with the headline 'Condo residents suffer due to actions of irrational few'. Subscribe
Topics: 