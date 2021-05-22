Condo managing agent not enforcing rules on masks

The situation at my condominium is similar to the one described by Mr Michael Ng (Condo residents flouting mask-wearing rule near pool, May 18). Many residents are ignoring safe management measures and not masking up.

Some residents gather to drink alcohol at the poolside tables. Maids gather to chat while their charges are at the playground. And there are residents who socialise while holding a cup in their hands as an excuse to go maskless.

Residents flout the rules since safe distancing ambassadors cannot enter the premises without making arrangements with the managing agent.

I wrote to the Building and Construction Authority regarding residents not wearing masks, but was told to inform the managing agent. I sent feedback on this to the managing agent, but no strong action was taken.

I believe that enforcement could easily be done by using closed-circuit television footage, but this does not seem to be a priority for the managing agent.

These residents are putting Singapore's efforts to control the pandemic at risk.

I urge everyone in Singapore to recognise the effort put in by the Government and healthcare workers to fight Covid-19, and not trivialise the latest measures so that another circuit breaker will not be needed.

Koh Hoong Tse