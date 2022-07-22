Let's go paperless

It is time that the Building and Construction Authority looked into amending the Land Titles (Strata) Act to allow reports on condominiums' annual general meetings to go paperless.

The Government has urged us to go paperless and to reduce our carbon footprint.

Many organisations have stopped sending paper statements and notifications, and gone digital.

I had proposed that my condominium go paperless, and have the reports on last year's meeting minutes, accounts and agendas in PDF form instead of printing them.

But I was told by the managing agent that this was not allowed under the present Act.

Seow Sai Aun