Concern about children's well-being is reason for advocacy

I note with concern the misleading points presented in the article, "Section 377A: Putting children first" (Aug 3).

Based on available research evidence, and in my experience as the pastor of an inclusive church that welcomes people from all walks of life, I find that the article mischaracterises the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

The LGBTQ community has been advocating public awareness and acceptance. Our concern about the well-being of vulnerable LGBTQ young people and children is one of the reasons we seek to promote awareness and acceptance of individuals who are different, in the hope of destigmatisation, leading to happier outcomes for our community.

Today, many such LGBTQ children are bullied and ostracised and may become suicidal because they, and those who bully them, are told that being who they are is immoral.

Nobody is encouraging children to be "sexually experimental since all sexual behaviours are equal". This is different from supporting people to celebrate who they are, which is to be encouraged as a form of affirmation to promote positive self-esteem and identity.

The authors mentioned that young children are taught that "gender confusion is not just normal but should be celebrated and accompanied by irreversible treatment from a very young age". The correct term is gender dysphoria. Transgender young people do not undergo any "irreversible treatment" until their mid-teens or later. This happens only after extensive assessments and decisions made by healthcare professionals working closely with the family.

I know many transgender young people who struggle badly with gender dysphoria. Transition is life-saving for them.

When it comes to parenting, it is often significant but poorly supported life changes, such as divorce and remarriage, that can have a negative impact on children, not the gender of parents and step-parents.

Out of 79 scholarly studies identified by Cornell University, 75 studies have found no significant difference in outcomes between children raised by opposite-sex versus same-sex parents, and that a stable and loving family environment, not parental gender, is a strong predictor for positive child well-being.

I acknowledge that disagreeing with ideas is not discrimination. However, advocating legislation that denies equality is. For that reason, I hope Section 377A of the Penal Code will be repealed.

Miak Siew Meng Ee (Reverend)

Pastor, Free Community Church