Number of places in uni courses expanded significantly

We thank Mr Chong Yuen Foong for his feedback on increasing the cohort sizes for computing courses at our local universities (Local unis should take in more IT students, Dec 20).

We agree with Mr Chong on the growing importance of information and digital technology (IDT) related skills.

Over the years, we have significantly expanded the number of places in IDT courses across the six autonomous universities to meet the need for a digitally skilled workforce.

Since 2010, the number of local IDT undergraduate places has increased from 800 to around 3,300 this year.

A balanced approach will support competing manpower needs across Singapore's economy.

For students in non-IDT courses, the autonomous universities provide opportunities to cross-skill through IDT-related minors or second majors, as well as interdisciplinary undergraduate programmes with IDT elements.

Continuing education and training pathways are also available for adult learners to develop and deepen their skills in IDT, such as through part-time degrees and post-diploma programmes at the institutes of higher learning.

MOE and the institutes of higher learning will continue to provide opportunities for individuals to pursue their interests, acquire the skills required to meet evolving job demands and enhance their employability.

Joan Moh

Divisional Director, Higher Education (Planning, Skills and Academic Research)

Ministry of Education