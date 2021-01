As a retired medical practitioner of more than 50 years, I was very happy to read Ms Helen Seng Seok Mui's letter praising Dr Norhisham of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for his dedicated care of her mother (Doctor took excellent care of mum, Jan 14).

I feel strongly that such letters of appreciation published in The Straits Times will always be much appreciated by the doctors and nurses who diligently care for their patients.

Jerry Lim Kian Tho (Dr)