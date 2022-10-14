Proper channel needed

Mr James Koh shared his unpleasant experience involving his insurer's rejection of a claim he made (Companies may use terms to their advantage in insurance payouts, Oct 7).

I wonder if his insurer covered his legal fees as well.

Policyholders can avail themselves of the services of the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre to help resolve insurance disputes. As stated by Mr Koh, some may not have the knowledge or awareness to challenge outcomes, and may be struggling in silence with hefty bills.

Complaints against doctors and lawyers can be directed to the Singapore Medical Council and the Law Society of Singapore, respectively, and an investigation will be carried out.

Can the same be done through the Life Insurance Association Singapore? If not, what is the proper channel?

In Mr Koh's case, it seems the dispute has been resolved, but shouldn't the unethical practice warrant further investigation?

Management by exception is the most practical way for the authorities to detect and react to questionable practices. Should there be a way for people to report certain complaints against insurers for further investigation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore?

In the past, the Consumers Association of Singapore published a list of shops in Sim Lim Square that received the most complaints. Perhaps something similar can be looked into for insurers so that a few bad apples do not tarnish the whole industry.

Since insurers' reputation would be at stake, market forces might then proactively ensure that unethical practices do not creep in going forward.

Tan Siak Khian