Companies should continue to stand by Schooling

In 2016, when Joseph Schooling stood on the winner's rostrum to receive his Olympic record-breaking gold medal, many were moved to tears.

It was a historic moment for Singapore, that the tiny red dot could produce an athlete of world-class standing.

Several organisations, which previously had no association with him, came forward and wanted to own him, some with sponsorship deals. Not surprising, as everyone loves a winner.

Whatever has happened at this year's competition cannot be reversed, but Schooling should be remembered for once being an Olympic champion, and no one can take that away from him.

What is also important is that those who came forward to support him when he was a star should continue to stand by him.

He can soldier on, and hopefully regain his former glory.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan