Companies can't employ maids in Singapore

We thank Ms Jennifer Tay for the letter, "Home cleaning scheme may entice maids to hop over" (Sept 29), and understand her concern.

Household Services Scheme (HSS) companies are not allowed to hire migrant domestic workers (MDWs) who are in Singapore. HSS companies that wish to hire a former MDW who had worked in Singapore previously can obtain a work permit approval only after the domestic worker has returned to her home country.

Based on our records, the number of former MDWs who returned to Singapore as HSS workers is small, and the Ministry of Manpower will continue to monitor this.

Chew Ee Tien

Director

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower