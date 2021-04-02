Commuters talking on public transport a common sight

I commend SMRT staff for their efforts to get people to avoid talking when on public transport (SMRT placards remind commuters not to talk on trains, March 31).

With more people going back to the office to work, our trains are going to get more crowded.

We are to keep 1m apart in other places, but the only place this is not mandated is on public transport, and I often find myself seated next to a person who is talking or sometimes coughing.

Therefore, we need to impose more stringent legal requirements in order to keep everyone safe.

If persuasion does not work, perhaps these rules need to be mandatory so people will comply.

I was on the bus recently, and at least four people were talking non-stop for the whole journey, even though there was a large "no talking" poster behind the bus driver's seat.

I also observed students and young people laughing and chatting away in groups.

Another bugbear is people hogging seats at foodcourts and hawker centres.

I often spot groups chatting and laughing loudly, without masks on, despite having finished their food. This puts everyone at risk as talking increases the chances of droplets being spread.

At certain eating places, there are always lone patrons, who are regulars, just sitting and looking at their mobile devices long past the end of their meal, hogging valuable seats.

As seats are limited due to safe distancing measures, patrons should vacate their seats for others once they have finished their food.

Susan Tan