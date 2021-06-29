Community support, early diagnosis key

Singaporeans are striving to be healthier and have more active lifestyles, but we may not be fully cognisant of the increasing health challenges in our society.

There were approximately 82,000 people suffering from dementia in 2018, and this number is projected to increase to 152,000 by 2030. Dementia, a major disease among the elderly, impairs cognitive function and can interfere with a person's daily life. Without proper diagnosis, a family may not have the necessary support to deal with the problem.

My grandmother is battling dementia. After I noticed my grandmother's peculiar habits of forgetfulness and daily outbursts, my mother decided to get her diagnosed.

As a family, we discussed how we could slow down the deterioration process with meaningful engagement and keeping to a routine, so she would feel safe and there would be fewer triggers to cause an outburst.

We also learnt to be more patient and not to take it personally when she says hurtful things.

I believe that more emphasis should be placed on providing patients with the necessary help and support. It is also important to dispel the belief that dementia is just being forgetful.

The Government has more than tripled the number of dementia day care places since 2015 to provide support for the elderly in the community.

Communities should overcome the stigma of dementia and allow it to be diagnosed early. This way, those with dementia can be helped earlier, and families can be supported in learning how to care for their loved ones.

Shawna Liong Xi Ern