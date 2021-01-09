Community can play a part to help those with mental health issues

The Singapore Government has provided about $100 billion to help individuals and companies cope with the financial hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides financial issues, many are affected emotionally and that is why more people are seeking help for mental health issues amid the pandemic.

I am not a psychologist but a trained numerologist.

Recently, I have noticed more people consulting me to read their life path. Many are feeling hopeless and looking for direction.

I am glad that I am able to convince them that whatever problems they are facing now are temporary.

I tell them to try and get whatever support they can from their family members and loved ones, and to lower their expectations in life for the time being.

I also make them promise that they will do good things for others in whatever small way they can, because what they sow, they will reap.

These small acts will make them feel that life is more purposeful and worth living.

I hope there are many other professionals out there who can help save lives by giving good advice and counselling to those in need.

Government agencies alone cannot reach out to help all those with mental health issues.

We who are fortunate should try to help the less fortunate in our society.

Harry Ong Heng Poh