Communication and signage at Gardens by the Bay to be improved

We thank Ms Chan Lie Leng for her letter (Access to exhibition: Hard time for elderly parents at Gardens by the Bay, Jan 15).

Since the end of the circuit breaker last June, we have been gradually reopening our attractions, in line with prevailing safe management measures, for the enjoyment of Singaporeans.

We are also working with international partners to bring in well-known offerings from overseas for the public to enjoy, given the prevailing travel curbs.

The pop-up exhibition Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express is one such offering, and allows our visitors to relive the experience of travellers who embarked on the legendary train across Europe more than 100 years ago.

For a truly authentic experience, our event partner brought in two original century-old train carriages, which are classified as national treasures of France.

As a mark of respect for their historical significance, our French counterparts requested that modifications not be made to the carriages.

We are sorry to hear that Ms Chan and her parents' experience of getting to the Orient Express exhibition was marred by the rain.

For safety reasons, we are unable to operate our buggy service to ferry visitors during inclement weather due to the risk of lightning.

We have contacted Ms Chan and acknowledge the need to always do better in improving staff communication and directional signs, and will work closely with our event partner to do so where possible.

Jason Koo

Director, Attractions Operations

Gardens by the Bay