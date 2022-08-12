Singapore should bid to be host in 2030

I have never followed a Commonwealth Games so closely before, but after watching the recently concluded Birmingham 2022 Games, I was amazed at how spectacularly it was organised.

I hope Singapore will bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, following the 2026 Games which will be held in the Australian state of Victoria.

We could build any necessary infrastructure that we currently lack by then. Singapore could make use of the upcoming developments for the Kallang Alive precinct, including a planned new velodrome, as venues for the Games.

Singapore hosted more than 3,500 athletes during the 2010 Youth Olympics and more than 4,000 athletes during the 2015 SEA Games.

I believe we have the potential to host more than 5,000 athletes during the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and we could make use of the experience gained during the 2029 SEA Games, which Singapore is set to host, to gauge what we did well and what we could do better.

We would demonstrate to the Commonwealth nations our capability to host the games, and showcase how far we have come from being part of the British empire to an independent nation.

Singapore will celebrate its 65th year of independence in 2030. What better way to celebrate than to host the Commonwealth Games?

Teng Wei Jien