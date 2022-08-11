Singapore athletes show skill and sportsmanship

I am grateful to the athletes who brought glory to Singapore by winning a total of 12 medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, held over 12 days.

I watched the table tennis and badminton games played by our athletes and noticed the effort they put in.

They showed their skills and sportsmanship even when they faced opponents who were ranked much higher than them.

I congratulate and thank in particular the women's table tennis team and the badminton mixed doubles pair of Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, who won gold medals in their events.

I also offer my sincere consolation and encouragement to athletes who were not able to win medals.

Ng Choon Lai