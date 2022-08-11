Commonwealth Games

Singapore athletes show skill and sportsmanship

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I am grateful to the athletes who brought glory to Singapore by winning a total of 12 medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, held over 12 days.

I watched the table tennis and badminton games played by our athletes and noticed the effort they put in.

They showed their skills and sportsmanship even when they faced opponents who were ranked much higher than them.

I congratulate and thank in particular the women's table tennis team and the badminton mixed doubles pair of Terry Hee and Jessica Tan, who won gold medals in their events.

I also offer my sincere consolation and encouragement to athletes who were not able to win medals.

Ng Choon Lai

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2022, with the headline Singapore athletes show skill and sportsmanship. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top