Collective effort needed to better their job prospects

We thank Dr Daniel Ng Peng Keat for sharing his concerns on the employment prospects of persons with disabilities (Do more to prepare people with disabilities for work, Nov 27).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Social and Family Development are committed to supporting the employment aspirations of persons with disabilities. This includes preparing them for work through quality education and working with employers to support them in the workplace.

To prepare our students for work, MOE has closely partnered special education (Sped) schools to implement a customised curriculum and provide dedicated training facilities to support vocational education. Students, with support from school-based job coaches, also develop skills through work experience in authentic workplaces and internships. We continually review the curriculum to ensure that our students acquire relevant skills amid an evolving employment landscape.

Apart from being in the Institute of Technical Education Skills Certificate or Workforce Skills Qualifications programmes, Sped students who have the potential to work can also participate in the School-to-Work Transition Programme, which provides them with customised training pathways and work options in their final year. This support continues for one or two years after graduation.

Each year, about half of our Sped graduates are successfully employed in sectors including horticulture, healthcare and hospitality, or progress to institutes of higher learning (IHLs) and other forms of further training.

Special educational needs support offices in IHLs help prepare students for work by collaborating with community partners on mentorship and job matching programmes, and internship placements.

To encourage employers to hire and train persons with disabilities, employers can tap the Open Door Programme administered by SG Enable. Through this programme, employers receive grants for workplace modifications and skills upgrading of their employees with disabilities. Employers will also receive the Enabling Employment Credit that offers wage offsets of up to 30 per cent of the salaries of eligible employees with disabilities.

We agree with Dr Ng that firm commitment is needed from all stakeholders to support Sped graduates. While the Government will pursue initiatives to support their educational needs and strengthen their job prospects, this must go hand in hand with the active participation and support of employers and the wider community. Together, we can support our Sped graduates to contribute meaningfully to society, and lead lives with dignity and purpose.

Lucy Toh

Divisional Director

Special Educational Needs Division

Ministry of Education

Lim Teck Kiat

Senior Director

Social Policy and Services Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development