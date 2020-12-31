Forum: Cold Storage takes environmentally friendly approach

With the surge in online orders, I am extremely worried about the environmental impact of the huge amount of discarded plastic bags, bubble wraps and cardboard used to package items for deliveries.

I, too, have made many online purchases, and noticed that most sellers err on the side of caution by wrapping an item, even a non-fragile one, in layers and layers of packaging materials, before packing the item in plastic bags and then in boxes. This is surely overkill.

The only store that has shown consciousness of this harmful practice is Cold Storage.

It packs as many items as possible into a plastic bag or a recycled box, without compromising the state of the items.

It's win-win - Cold Storage saves on packaging materials and it's easy for me to unpack my items.

I have since asked many "green-minded" friends to use Cold Storage for its environmentally friendly practices and great customer service.

Theresa Lim Siew Leng