Coffee shop's gesture to food delivery riders a kind one

With food delivery riders toiling day and night to deliver food during this period when dining in at eateries is not allowed, I find this coffee shop's gesture (above) to be highly commendable.

Food delivery riders have become an integral part of Singapore life. I am so glad that there are kind souls who appreciate them and try to brighten their days.

Kudos to the management of this coffee shop at Block 892C, Woodlands Drive 50.

A. Kannan