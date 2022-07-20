Take operators to task if not clean

I disagree with Ms Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon's suggestion of installing paid turnstiles at coffee shop toilets, and question her empathy for coffee shop owners instead of customers (Collect turnstile fees to keep coffee shop toilets clean, July 18).

It is in our laws that coffee shop owners have to keep toilets clean, safe and hygienic for the safety and health of the public. They can be fined for not doing so, and this needs to be better enforced to ensure public health is secure.

Even if diners do not use these dirty and unsafe toilets, the stallholders are using them and this could lead to food contamination, especially if operators dilute the liquid soap in the toilets to save a few dollars. Those involved in food preparation must keep their hands clean.

It is time to take coffee shop owners to task and not allow the disgraceful state of dirty toilets to tarnish our otherwise clean and green nation.

Jack Sim

Founder

World Toilet Organisation