Collect turnstile fees to keep them clean

Forum writer Tay Chee Meng questioned why it is so difficult for coffee shop operators to keep the toilets clean (Coffee shop patrons need clean toilets, July 13).

As customers of coffee shops are there only for a short period, usually not more than an hour, the toilets there are more for stallholders and their workers on the premises.

Other than basins for customers to wash their hands, coffee shop operators are not obliged to provide customers with free toilets.

It is also not fair to compare the cleanliness of toilets there with those in shopping malls as these are maintained by the property's managing agent.

It is not easy to operate businesses like coffee shops. The costs are high, including that for hiring workers to maintain and upkeep the premises.

A workable solution to maintain the cleanliness of toilets in coffee shops could be to install paid turnstiles at the toilet entrance. The entrance money could then be used to engage people to clean the toilets.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon