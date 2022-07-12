COE prices

Should competition watchdog step in?

The premiums for certificates of entitlement (COEs) have soared, and some have attributed this spike partly to speculators (Open category COE premium hits all-time high of $110,524, July 7).

If the surge in prices is related to manipulation, is the Competition Commission of Singapore able to step in and act?

I have full confidence in policymakers' ability to come up with a new COE bidding system that would cater to the interests of Singaporean families that need a car to ferry seniors and young children.

Tan Soon Hock

