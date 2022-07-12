Should competition watchdog step in?

The premiums for certificates of entitlement (COEs) have soared, and some have attributed this spike partly to speculators (Open category COE premium hits all-time high of $110,524, July 7).

If the surge in prices is related to manipulation, is the Competition Commission of Singapore able to step in and act?

I have full confidence in policymakers' ability to come up with a new COE bidding system that would cater to the interests of Singaporean families that need a car to ferry seniors and young children.

Tan Soon Hock