Closing borders is not the answer

In his Forum letter, Mr Peter Khaw suggested closing our borders to avoid Covid-19 imported cases (Daily number of imported Covid-19 cases worrying, April 14).

Singapore has a good procedure in place, implemented by our competent authorities, to isolate new arrivals.

The country has consistently been lauded internationally by media agencies as a front runner in setting up a very workable solution in controlling the spread of Covid-19 here.

We can see this in our almost non-existent local transmission these days.

The country is also in the midst of rolling out its vaccination programme, and we can expect the entire population to be vaccinated, like I am already, by the year end.

This will ensure that we are able to travel, given reciprocal safety measures established with countries that are also faring well in controlling the spread of the disease.

If we shut our borders, we will be closing off the inflow of individuals from different parts of the world who add value to our economy, labour force and, I dare say, nation.

Chandra Das