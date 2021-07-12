Climbing resale flat prices show buyers are being realistic

It is heartening to note that the prices of HDB resale flats are continuing to climb steadily (HDB resale prices up for 12th straight month, July 9).

Interestingly, the rise in prices for resale flats last month was broad-based, climbing for both mature and non-mature estates, as well as across all room types.

Instead of waiting for the Government to announce new sites for flats to be built, buyers are being realistic enough to decide on buying the flats of their choice now.

They know that new flats may not be cheap in view of the rising cost of materials and labour. Realising that the prices of new flats will eventually affect the price of resale flats, they find it timely to purchase flats now rather than later.

The flats may be older in mature estates, but the buildings in these estates are well-maintained. Thanks to the Government's policy of rejuvenating older estates, common facilities like passenger lifts and walkways, as well as spaces such as parks, are constantly upgraded.

The authorities should not be overly concerned about the rise in resale flat prices so long as they reflect the flats' true value and are not because of speculation.

About 80 per cent of Singaporeans are living in HDB flats, and the majority are grateful to the Government for its far-sightedness in encouraging home-ownership.

Most HDB flat owners know that their flat is their safety net in times of financial need or when they grow old. They can always downgrade to smaller flats and have some cash on hand provided there is value in their HDB flats.

The authorities should be careful not to suppress the value of HDB flats so as not to antagonise the Singaporeans who own HDB flats by trying to please a handful of new HDB flat buyers.

The Government should be mindful that it should not be undoing what it has done well so far for the benefit of its citizens.

Harry Ong Heng Poh