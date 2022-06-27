Reduce carbon footprint or life will be unbearable

I was upset after reading the article, "Robots and Dune-style suits: Outdoor work may have to change with rising temperatures, says NTU don" (June 13), because I now worry that in the future, there is a possibility that I can no longer play in the park during the day.

If what Dr Fabian Lim of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University describes really happens, children would not be able to go out during the day and see real grass and real trees.

People might have to wake up around 3am and work until 6am, then wait until 7pm to resume work while robots work during the day. We might get less sleep and be unable to visit parks during the day, which would have a negative impact on health.

Temperatures are soaring over 36 deg C in Singapore, and if we still do not make serious changes to our lives, temperatures will keep rising.

It would really help if people reuse more items and lower their carbon footprint.

When we throw away one thing, we don't think much of it, but now imagine if the same amount of garbage was thrown away by the more than seven billion people around the world. This is contributing to climate change and temperature rise.

It would also really help if people grow more of their own food.

I really hope everyone will learn a thing or two from this article and reduce his carbon footprint.

Siddharth Arjandas Hemrajani, 10

Primary 5 pupil