Is there a chance of something similar happening elsewhere?

Many Singaporeans were shocked that a big landslide occurred last week at the edge of a construction site in Clementi (Landslide at Clementi BTO site causes major damage, Sept 3).

The location was beside a park connector.

The incident caused minor injuries to a passer-by who was at the park connector at the time.

While the relevant authorities have acted promptly to control and repair the extensive damage at the incident site, the incident caused me to wonder whether similar slopes in other parts of Singapore are safe.

After all, engineers must have deemed the slope at this site safe enough to allow the park connector to remain open to the public.

Can the public be assured that such incidents will not happen in the rest of Singapore in the future?

Foo Chek Boon