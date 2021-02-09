Clear the air on issue of keeping windows open in cabs and private-hire cars

Recently, at the start of a GrabCar journey, I asked to wind down the windows for fresh air instead of using the air-conditioner during my journey, because it is a good practice in guarding against Covid-19.

The driver refused, because to him, the car would be warm and dusty. When I said I would like to change to a different driver, the driver said I would be charged for the ride since it had already started. I did not mind and alighted.

To Grab's credit, I managed to cancel the trip at no charge. I asked the hotline operator what Grab's policy is on customers' request to wind down the windows during a ride, and was told it is up to the driver and the customer.

I boarded a ComfortDelGro taxi shortly after, and when I made the same request to wind down the windows, the driver thanked me for the request.

Out of curiosity, I asked if he knew the company's position on this and he said the management encourages drivers to wind down the windows where possible, for the drivers' own health and safety.

He then told me that very often, it is the customers who refuse to wind down the windows and prefer the air-con instead. I find this an interesting contrast.

To a layperson like me interpreting the implications, the risk of transmission seems higher in the small, enclosed space of a private-hire car or taxi compared with being on a bus.

In a car, safe distancing is impossible, and mask-wearing offers some protection, but this is not as optimal as having good ventilation, hence my insistence on winding down the windows every time.

Based on my Grab and ComfortDelGro cab experience, it would seem that passengers or drivers who prefer to wind down the windows would be forced to cancel the ride if the passenger or driver dissents, resulting in some tension or inconvenience between the parties.

More likely, many may prefer to avoid conflict and take the risk of completing the journey in a less safe situation.

Would Grab and ComfortDelGro like to clarify their policy on this?

Felix Ser