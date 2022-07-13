Coffee shop patrons need clean toilets

Why is it so difficult for coffee shop operators to keep the toilets clean?

When I go to a mall, generally all the toilets are clean, as are the toilets in hawker centres.

But coffee shop toilets in many parts of Singapore are generally in a deplorable state, and have been for years.

Coffee shop operators should be made responsible for toilet maintenance. They owe a social obligation to Singaporeans who patronise the coffee shops. They should not pass the buck on to stallholders or consumers.

Tay Chee Meng