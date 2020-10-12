Cleaning up after pets should be basic responsibility

Like Forum contributor Ong Kok Lam, I believe it is the responsibility of dog owners to pick up their pet's poo when outside the home (Get tough on dog owners who don't clean up after their pets, Oct 9).

I am a dog owner and often encounter poo left in the middle of a pathway. I understand the anger and frustration of someone stepping on dog poo as I have been in such a nasty situation before.

A simple act of picking up after one's dog would have prevented it from happening.

Maintaining a clean public environment for everyone to enjoy should be a basic responsibility. However, social graces in Singapore seem to have fallen short. There seems to be a constant battle when it comes to issues such as tray return, the use of public toilets and cleaning up after pets.

Such inconsiderate behaviour only gives responsible dog owners a bad name, and I support the recommendations set forth by Mr Ong and agree that it is time to get tough on recalcitrant offenders.

Goh Hui Hoon