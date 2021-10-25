Cleaning contractors need support too

The Government is providing generous support to sectors hit hard by the one-month extension of Covid-19 restrictions, through rental waivers and by enhancing the Jobs Support Scheme. This includes support for hawkers.

However, the authorities may have overlooked the cleaning service sector that offers an essential service at hawker centres.

I am a cleaning contractor. Due to Covid-19, it has become increasingly challenging for cleaning service contractors to collect fees from hawker stalls.

There is now a tendency for hawkers to refuse or delay payment, citing low business volume.

At hawker centres, contractors usually employ Singaporeans to do cleaning jobs.

Most of these workers are old, partially disabled or come from underprivileged families.

As their jobs are relatively unskilled in nature, they take home meagre wages to feed themselves and their families.

When cleaning contractors are financially strapped because of payment defaults and are unable to pay wages, these workers who are living from hand to mouth will face severe hardship in their lives.

Are hawkers permitted to not pay their cleaning contractors during Covid-19?

Could the authorities look into the well-being of cleaning contractors as well?

Tee Kek Ling