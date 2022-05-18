Make job more attractive

The easing of Covid-19 safe management measures in Singapore has led to more customers dining at foodcourts and hawker centres.

Recently, when I was at a hawker centre in Sengkang and a foodcourt in VivoCity, I saw that a lack of workers at both places had led to tall stacks of dirty plates and trays.

Given the foreign manpower crunch, the situation at our hawker centres and foodcourts is going to get bleaker.

Steps should be taken to make the cleaners' job more attractive to groups such as seniors.

More welfare perks could be introduced to enhance the package, such as giving cleaners one free meal from any stall on a day that they are working or giving them discount vouchers when they fulfil a certain period of service.

Chia Eu Foong