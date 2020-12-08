Claw back subsidies if flat is sold, rented out

Currently, public housing is heavily subsidised for Singaporeans and hence, it should serve only a sole purpose, which is for owner occupation (Ensure the low-income group can live in 'choice' public estates, Dec 6).

The crux of the issue is people who view their flats as a gold mine, either by reaping a handsome profit when they sell it after the minimum occupation period or by renting it out.

This is a wrong use of taxpayers' money.

I urge the Government to revert to fundamentals and ensure that public housing should solely be for owner occupation, and that subsidies disbursed are clawed back when there is a deviation from the flat's fundamental purpose.

Singaporeans who wish to invest in property should look to the private property sector where no taxpayers are subsiding such investments.

Lee Yong Se